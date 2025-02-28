Iowa State on short list of teams that can win the NCAA Tournament
We are under three weeks until one of the greatest days of the year, Selection Sunday, when we find out who has made the NCAA Tournament field.
Over 300 schools started the year off hoping to be one of the 68 announced. Many, many less actually ever had a legitimate chance of cutting down the nets come April.
And even fewer remain alive, at least according to ESPN.
Through a series of decisions, the field was narrowed down to eight teams with a real case to be crowned national champion, and Iowa State is one of them.
Once ranked as high as No. 2 in the country, the Cyclones have battled injuries, including ones to two starters and the top sixth-man to remain in the Top 10.
Reporter Myron Medcalf had this to say about why Iowa State made the short list:
“Since his first season at Iowa State (2021-22), T.J. Otzelberger has coached a squad that has routinely played elite defense. But this season’s group has been fueled by a collection of standouts who have positioned the Cyclones to battle the best teams in the country at the offensive end.
“Tamin Lipsey, an all-Big 12 first-team selection in 2023-24, returned this season. Plus last season’s leading scorer, Keshon Gilbert has played like an All-American over certain stretches. And Curtis Jones - arguably the most improved player in the country - helped the Cyclones sail through this season Milan Momcilovic recovered from injury.
“That’s the difference for this season’s squad: the assembly of playmakers. With this crew, the Cyclones entered the week with four top-50 KenPom wins. They nearly kicked off the season with a thrilling victory over Auburn at the Maui Invitational before suffering a two-point loss.
“The Cyclones have the balance, talent and leadership to win a national title.”
One area of concern they noted was health. Along with Momcilovic missing time with a hand injury, Jones has been out with an illness and Gilbert has missed the last two games with a muscle strain.
Iowa State is looking for its first Final Four appearance since 1944.
“If the Cyclones are healthy on Selection Sunday, they will be viable contenders,” Medcalf said. “Otzelberger’s squad can compete with any team - when it’s healthy.”
The other seven named were Alabama, Auburn, Duke, Florida, Big 12 foe Houston, St. John’s and Tennessee.