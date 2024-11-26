Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State remains No. 5 in both AP and Coaches Polls For Week 4

Dana Becker

Tamin Lipsey and the Iowa State men are ranked fifth in both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll once again this week.
There was no movement in the Top 5 of either the AP Poll or Coaches Poll, meaning the Iowa State men remained fifth in the country.

Kansas and Connecticut are first and second in both, with Gonzaga third in the AP Top 25 and Auburn third in the Coaches. The two are the opposite of one another.

Iowa State and Auburn collide late Monday night in the Maui Invitational, which saw UConn fall earlier in the day to unranked Memphis. Kansas, meanwhile, is set for a showdown with Duke this week, which could lead to plenty of change in the Top 5 next week.

Along with the Jayhawks and Cyclones from the Big 12, Houston is sixth in the AP and seventh in the Coaches while Cincinnati, Baylor and Arizona are all ranked in both. 

Here are the latest college basketball AP Poll and Coaches Poll Top 25 for Week 4 of the 2024-25 season:

AP Poll Top 25

(Nov. 25, 2024)

1. Kansas (51)

2. Connecticut (6)

3. Gonzaga (2)

4. Auburn (3)

5. Iowa State

6. Houston

7. Tennessee

8. Kentucky

9. Alabama

10. Marquette

11. Duke

12. North Carolina

13. Purdue

14. Indiana

15. Wisconsin

16. Cincinnati

17. Baylor

18. Florida

19. Arkansas

20. Texas A&M

21. Creighton

22. Xavier

23. Ole Miss

24. Arizona

25. Mississippi State

Dropped from rankings: St. John’s 22; Rutgers 24; Illinois 25.

Others receiving votes: BYU 70, Pittsburgh 62; Texas 57; Ohio State 55; Saint Mary’s 52; Illinois 50, Memphis 38; Texas Tech 31; Drake 29; Nebraska 21; Michigan State 14; Georgia 11; St. John’s 10; Oregon 10; Penn State 9; Utah State 6; Vanderbilt 6; Nevada 5; UCLA 5; Arizona State 5; Maryland 4; Providence 3; Furman 2; Columbia 1; Florida State 1.

Coaches Poll Top 25

(Nov. 25, 2024)

1. Kansas (25)

2. Connecticut (2)

3. Auburn (3)

4. Gonzaga (1)

5. Iowa State

6. Tennessee

7. Houston

8. Kentucky

9. Alabama

10. Duke

11. Marquette

12. Purdue

13. North Carolina

14. Cincinnati

15. Indiana

16. Florida

17. Wisconsin

18. Baylor

19. Creighton

20. Texas A&M

21. Arkansas

22. Xavier

23. Arizona

24. Ole Miss

25. Pittsburgh

Dropped from rankings: Illinois 20; St. John’s 20; Texas Tech 24.

Others receiving votes: BYU 60; Mississippi State 43; Texas 43; Illinois 42; St. John’s 40; Texas Tech 39; Ohio State 38; Saint Mary’s 33; Drake 23; Memphis 21; Nebraska 20; Oregon 8; Rutgers 7; Dayton 5; Michigan State 4; Georgia 3; UCLA 3; Nevada 2; Utah State 1; Penn State 1; Maryland 1; LSU 1.

