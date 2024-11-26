Iowa State remains No. 5 in both AP and Coaches Polls For Week 4
There was no movement in the Top 5 of either the AP Poll or Coaches Poll, meaning the Iowa State men remained fifth in the country.
Kansas and Connecticut are first and second in both, with Gonzaga third in the AP Top 25 and Auburn third in the Coaches. The two are the opposite of one another.
Iowa State and Auburn collide late Monday night in the Maui Invitational, which saw UConn fall earlier in the day to unranked Memphis. Kansas, meanwhile, is set for a showdown with Duke this week, which could lead to plenty of change in the Top 5 next week.
Along with the Jayhawks and Cyclones from the Big 12, Houston is sixth in the AP and seventh in the Coaches while Cincinnati, Baylor and Arizona are all ranked in both.
Here are the latest college basketball AP Poll and Coaches Poll Top 25 for Week 4 of the 2024-25 season:
AP Poll Top 25
(Nov. 25, 2024)
1. Kansas (51)
2. Connecticut (6)
3. Gonzaga (2)
4. Auburn (3)
5. Iowa State
6. Houston
7. Tennessee
8. Kentucky
9. Alabama
10. Marquette
11. Duke
12. North Carolina
13. Purdue
14. Indiana
15. Wisconsin
16. Cincinnati
17. Baylor
18. Florida
19. Arkansas
20. Texas A&M
21. Creighton
22. Xavier
23. Ole Miss
24. Arizona
25. Mississippi State
Dropped from rankings: St. John’s 22; Rutgers 24; Illinois 25.
Others receiving votes: BYU 70, Pittsburgh 62; Texas 57; Ohio State 55; Saint Mary’s 52; Illinois 50, Memphis 38; Texas Tech 31; Drake 29; Nebraska 21; Michigan State 14; Georgia 11; St. John’s 10; Oregon 10; Penn State 9; Utah State 6; Vanderbilt 6; Nevada 5; UCLA 5; Arizona State 5; Maryland 4; Providence 3; Furman 2; Columbia 1; Florida State 1.
Coaches Poll Top 25
(Nov. 25, 2024)
1. Kansas (25)
2. Connecticut (2)
3. Auburn (3)
4. Gonzaga (1)
5. Iowa State
6. Tennessee
7. Houston
8. Kentucky
9. Alabama
10. Duke
11. Marquette
12. Purdue
13. North Carolina
14. Cincinnati
15. Indiana
16. Florida
17. Wisconsin
18. Baylor
19. Creighton
20. Texas A&M
21. Arkansas
22. Xavier
23. Arizona
24. Ole Miss
25. Pittsburgh
Dropped from rankings: Illinois 20; St. John’s 20; Texas Tech 24.
Others receiving votes: BYU 60; Mississippi State 43; Texas 43; Illinois 42; St. John’s 40; Texas Tech 39; Ohio State 38; Saint Mary’s 33; Drake 23; Memphis 21; Nebraska 20; Oregon 8; Rutgers 7; Dayton 5; Michigan State 4; Georgia 3; UCLA 3; Nevada 2; Utah State 1; Penn State 1; Maryland 1; LSU 1.