Iowa State rolls past Morgan State ahead of Big 12 opener
The third-ranked Iowa State men wrapped up non-conference play Sunday with a convincing 99-72 victory over Morgan State.
Now, the focus turns to Big 12 Conference play, as the Cyclones (10-1) head to Colorado on Monday, Dec. 30. That game will tip at 7 p.m. CT and air live on CBS Sports Network.
The win was the seventh straight for Iowa State, as they have scored at least 81 points in all seven games. The Cyclones have hit the 80-point mark in all 11 games this year, surpassing 90 three times now.
Tamin Lipsey led six players in double figures, scoring 20 points on 8 of 9 shooting with fvie assists. Curtis Jones scored 19 off the bench with three 3-pointers and six assists, Keshon Gilbert had 18 and seven assists, and Joshua Jefferson tallied a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Iowa State recorded 26 assists on 36 made field goals, shooting 61 percent from the field. They led by as many as 27 and never trailed, recording 23 points off turnovers and 17 fast break points.
Milan Momcilovic had 10 points and seven rebounds.
For Morgan State (6-9), Kameron Hobbs had 23 points and Amahrie Simpkins added 18 with eight assists.
Iowa State has set a new school-record for consecutive games scoring at least 80 points. They will enter conference play riding a 25-game home win streak, which is the second-longest in program history.