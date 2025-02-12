Iowa State’s Crooks named to Wooden Award watch list
Cyclone sophomore one of 20 selected for top honor
Iowa State sophomore Audi Crooks is one of 20 players selected as frontrunners for the Wooden Award All-American team and Wooden Award Most Outstanding Player.
The center from Algona, Iowa was revealed as part of the list for the Late Midseason watch list for the honors.
Crooks is averaging 23 points and 7.5 rebounds per game for Iowa State, shooting nearly 60 percent from the field. She set the school sophomore record for points in a season already his year at 597 and made field goals with 242.
In scoring 1,000 points in 49 games, Crooks became the fastest player to reach that milestone as a Cyclone while also becoming the third-fastest Big 12 player to do so.
Iowa State heads to Kansas on Saturday.
Published