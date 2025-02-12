Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State’s Crooks named to Wooden Award watch list

Cyclone sophomore one of 20 selected for top honor

Dana Becker

Audi Crooks was named to the Wooden Award watch list. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Iowa State sophomore Audi Crooks is one of 20 players selected as frontrunners for the Wooden Award All-American team and Wooden Award Most Outstanding Player.

The center from Algona, Iowa was revealed as part of the list for the Late Midseason watch list for the honors.

Crooks is averaging 23 points and 7.5 rebounds per game for Iowa State, shooting nearly 60 percent from the field. She set the school sophomore record for points in a season already his year at 597 and made field goals with 242. 

In scoring 1,000 points in 49 games, Crooks became the fastest player to reach that milestone as a Cyclone while also becoming the third-fastest Big 12 player to do so. 

Iowa State heads to Kansas on Saturday.

Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

