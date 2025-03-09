Iowa State’s latest NCAA Tournament Bracketology seeding
Just hours before No. 10 Iowa State took care of Kansas State to finish off the regular season, ESPN released an updated bracketology for the upcoming NCAA Tournament.
After losing earlier in the week, the Cyclones dropped to the three-line in the East region, facing Northern Colorado in the opening round.
With a win, Iowa State would meet either Illinois or UC San Diego in Milwaukee, with Alabama sitting on the bottom as the No. 2 in the bracket.
The East features Duke as the top-seed with Maryland the No. 4. Two-time defending national champion Connecticut is the No. 8 seed.
CBS Sports also released an updated tournament projection, also placing Iowa State in the East as the No. 3 seed. They have the Cyclones matched up with Towson, facing either BYU or Indiana in the next round.
Duke is the No. 1 with Alabama the No. 2 as well.