Iowa State’s path to the Big 12 Championship is set

Iowa State begins play in Kansas City on Wednesday

Dishon Jackson (1) and forward Joshua Jefferson (2) will lead Iowa State into action at the Big 12 Championship beginning Wednesday.
The field is set for the Big 12 Championship, as action gets underway Tuesday from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

Iowa State, who finished off the regular season with a convincing win over Kansas State on the road, will hit the court Wednesday in the first of four second round games. The Cyclones will tip at 11:30 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPN2 against the winner of Cincinnati vs. UCF.

Other opening round games include Kansas vs. Colorado, Kansas State vs. Arizona State and Utah vs. Oklahoma State.

With a win on Wednesday, Iowa State would face No. 4 seed BYU on Thursday in the opening day game. They would likey meet top-seed Houston in the semifinals, with Texas Tech and Arizona the favorites to reach the championship game on the other side of the bracket.

All games stream live on ESPN+ with the quarterfinals airing on ESPN

The Cyclones knocked off Houston last year in the championship, 69-41, winning their fifth league tournament title since 2014. 

Here is the schedule of games for the Big 12 Men’s Championship with all games CT:

BIG 12 MEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

Tuesday, March 11 — First Round

  • Game 1: No. 12 Oklahoma State vs. No. 13 Cincinnati | 11:30 a.m. on ESPN+
  • Game 2: No. 9 TCU vs. No. 16 Colorado | 2 p.m. on ESPN+
  • Game 3: No. 10 Kansas State vs. No. 15 Arizona State | 6 p.m. on ESPN+
  • Game 4: No. 11 Utah vs. No. 14 UCF | 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Wednesday, March 12 — Second Round

  • Game 5: No. 5 Iowa State vs. Game 1 winner | 11:30 a.m. on ESPN/ESPN2
  • Game 6: No. 8 West Virginia vs. Game 2 winner | 2 p.m. on ESPN+
  • Game 7: No. 7 Baylor vs. Game 3 winner | 6 p.m. on ESPN+
  • Game 8: No. 6 Kansas vs. Game 4 winner | 8:30 p.m. on ESPN2/ESPNU

Thursday, March 13 — Quarterfinals

  • Game 9: No. 4 BYU vs. Game 5 winner | 11:30 a.m. on ESPN/ESPN2
  • Game 10: No. 1 Houston vs. Game 6 winner | 2 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN2
  • Game 11: No. 2 Texas Tech vs. Game 7 winner | 6 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN2
  • Game 12: No. 3 Arizona vs. Game 8 winner | 8:30 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN2

Friday, March 14 — Semifinals

  • Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 6 p.m.
  • Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner | 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 15 — Championship

  • Semifinal winners | 5 p.m.
Dana Becker
