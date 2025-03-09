Iowa State’s path to the Big 12 Championship is set
The field is set for the Big 12 Championship, as action gets underway Tuesday from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.
Iowa State, who finished off the regular season with a convincing win over Kansas State on the road, will hit the court Wednesday in the first of four second round games. The Cyclones will tip at 11:30 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPN2 against the winner of Cincinnati vs. UCF.
Other opening round games include Kansas vs. Colorado, Kansas State vs. Arizona State and Utah vs. Oklahoma State.
With a win on Wednesday, Iowa State would face No. 4 seed BYU on Thursday in the opening day game. They would likey meet top-seed Houston in the semifinals, with Texas Tech and Arizona the favorites to reach the championship game on the other side of the bracket.
All games stream live on ESPN+ with the quarterfinals airing on ESPN.
The Cyclones knocked off Houston last year in the championship, 69-41, winning their fifth league tournament title since 2014.
Here is the schedule of games for the Big 12 Men’s Championship with all games CT:
BIG 12 MEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
Tuesday, March 11 — First Round
- Game 1: No. 12 Oklahoma State vs. No. 13 Cincinnati | 11:30 a.m. on ESPN+
- Game 2: No. 9 TCU vs. No. 16 Colorado | 2 p.m. on ESPN+
- Game 3: No. 10 Kansas State vs. No. 15 Arizona State | 6 p.m. on ESPN+
- Game 4: No. 11 Utah vs. No. 14 UCF | 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Wednesday, March 12 — Second Round
- Game 5: No. 5 Iowa State vs. Game 1 winner | 11:30 a.m. on ESPN/ESPN2
- Game 6: No. 8 West Virginia vs. Game 2 winner | 2 p.m. on ESPN+
- Game 7: No. 7 Baylor vs. Game 3 winner | 6 p.m. on ESPN+
- Game 8: No. 6 Kansas vs. Game 4 winner | 8:30 p.m. on ESPN2/ESPNU
Thursday, March 13 — Quarterfinals
- Game 9: No. 4 BYU vs. Game 5 winner | 11:30 a.m. on ESPN/ESPN2
- Game 10: No. 1 Houston vs. Game 6 winner | 2 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN2
- Game 11: No. 2 Texas Tech vs. Game 7 winner | 6 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN2
- Game 12: No. 3 Arizona vs. Game 8 winner | 8:30 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN2
Friday, March 14 — Semifinals
- Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 6 p.m.
- Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner | 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 15 — Championship
- Semifinal winners | 5 p.m.