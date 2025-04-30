Iowa State signee ‘will fit in perfectly with our system’ says TJ Otzelberger
Blake Buchanan understands exactly what it takes to compete at a high level of men’s college basketball. Iowa State and head coach TJ Otzelberger are counting on just that out of him this coming season.
Buchanan officially signed with the Cyclones out of the transfer portal on Wednesday, becoming the third player to do so. He joins Eric Mulder and Mason Williams to a roster of returning players Joshua Jefferson, Milan Momcilovic and Tamin Lipsey.
“Blake will fit in perfectly with our system, both on and off the floor,” Otzelberger said. “His athleticism, selflessness and basketball IQ are at an elite level. Blake has been a part of winning programs his entire career. He comes from a high-character and athletic family and as a result, he understands the sacrifice it takes to be a champion.
Buchanan started out his college career at Virginia, playing two seasons and in 66 games for the Cavaliers. He averaged 5.4 points and 5.3 rebounds this past year, including five double-digit games.
In back-to-back ACC wins for Virginia over Pittsburgh and Georgia Tech, Buchanan collected 22 rebounds with 18 points. He also had 16 points in league win vs. Miami and scored 12 points with 12 rebounds in ranked games vs. St. John’s and Tennessee back in November.
The 6-foot-11 forward from Idaho will have two seasons of eligibility remaining for Iowa State.