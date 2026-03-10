Iowa State Star Lands With Kings in Recent NBA Mock Draft

Many players contributed to the Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team’s success in 2025-26.

Arguably, the most impactful performer has been forward Joshua Jefferson. In his second season with the Cyclones after transferring in from the Saint Mary’s Gaels, he took his production to another level.

His improvements were so impressive that he has put himself squarely in the mix to be drafted in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft. A do-it-all forward who can impact the game on both ends of the floor, he looks like a plug-and-play option for contending teams looking to add a versatile piece to their roster.

He could also help raise the floor of a rebuilding team as a more mature, NBA-ready player. That is exactly what the outcome is in a recent NBA mock draft done by Sam Vecenie of The Athletic (subscription required).

Joshua Jefferson selected by Kings in recent NBA mock draft

Mar 7, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) reacts during the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at James H. Hilton Coliseum. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Jefferson just misses being selected in the first round, coming off the board as the first selection in Round 2 as the No. 31 overall pick. He lands with the rebuilding Sacramento Kings in this mock draft.

Given the current state of their roster, Jefferson could be in for immediate minutes with the Kings despite being a second-round pick.

He would be joining some familiar faces as part of their rookie class as well. In this mock, Sacramento lands the No. 1 pick and uses it on BYU Cougars star AJ Dybantsa. With the No. 42 overall pick, the Kings add his teammate, Richie Saunders, both of whom Iowa State has faced off against as Big 12 rivals.

At 22 years of age, come draft night, Jefferson will be viewed as a prospect with less upside than some of his peers. But, time and time again, players like that are overlooked and become immediate contributors at the next level.

With a franchise like the Kings, he could help set the tone as a proven winner at the collegiate level. Someone willing to put in the work to not only improve his game but also elevate the team as a whole.

Jefferson has stuffed the stat sheet this season, averaging 16.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.8 blocks in 31.7 minutes per game. He showed improvements from 3-point range, making 35.1% of his attempts, but he took a major step back during Big 12 play, making only 31.3%.

That is as much of a reason as any that he falls just short of being in the first round of this mock draft.