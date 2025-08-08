Iowa State Star Nate Heise Shares His Focus for Upcoming Season
In his first season with the Iowa State Cyclones, swingman Nate Heise admitted he was overwhelmed. For nearly a month, shots Heise would routinely hit for Northern Iowa, wouldn't fall, causing his confidence to wane. However, instead of letting it break him, Heise leaned into the fundamentals, the thing that brought him to Ames in the first place, to pull him out of his rut.
“Defense, rebounding, communicating,” said Heise to The Gazette. “I think that’s what brought me out of it. And once I did, I think it was just kind of a snowball effect from there.”
That spark Heise found revitalized him and his game, turning him into a potent, and reliable, weapon. In five of Iowa State’s first 14 conference games, Heise failed to score a single point. However, in a strong 77–65 road victory over Central Florida, Heise re-found himself, kickstarting a turnaround on his season.
A week after the win over UCF, Heise stitched together four consecutive games in which he scored in double figures and he remained a consistent offensive threat as the season wound down. In the Cyclones’ two NCAA tournament games, Heise didn’t miss a single shot, going 9-for-9 from the field overall and 4-for-4 from 3-point range.
Unfortunately, Heise's heroics weren't enough for the Cyclones to get past Ole Miss in the second round. However, much like pulling himself out of his funk before, Heise wasn't allowing how last season ended to keep him down.
Instead, it's fueling Heise and the Cyclones heading into this upcoming season, even if it might be different compared to last year.
What will Nate Heise's role be with Iowa State next season?
With the Cyclones bringing back forwards Milan Momcilovic and Joshua Jefferson along with Tamin Lipsey, Heise's role will remain unchanged. Sure, Momcilovic and Jefferson bring perimeter shooting and Lipsey is a two-way force. However, Heise will still be a glue-guy under head coach T.J. Otzelberger, carrying the Cyclones on either end of the floor.
“I think for Nate, so much of it starts with his daily approach,” Otzelberger said. “When he comes in with a great spirit and a great mindset and a great mentality to practice, I think he can really elevate our team.
“We saw that at the end of the season last year, with some really great play that he had. So, I think, for him as he moves forward, it’s always, ‘How does he approach the day and the team? What’s his effect on his teammates? And when he does those things, I feel like the basketball part will take care of itself.”
Now that he's adjusted to the bright lights of Big 12 action, Heise is locked in heading into next season. His three-point acumen and gritty defense will fuel the Cyclones and, hopefully, it's enough to lead Iowa State on a deep NCAA tournament run.