Iowa State storms back for key home win over BYU
Down by six after the first, the Iowa State women found their rhythm Wednesday night inside Hilton Coliseum.
The Cyclones outscored the Cougars 26-15 in the second and 28-11 out of the break to claim a much-needed 82-59 victory.
Iowa State (14-7, 5-3) was led once again by the duo of Audi Crooks and Addy Brown, who combined for 46 points. Crooks had a game-high 24 on 9 of 19 shooting, but it was Brown who filled the box score.
Brown had 22 points with nine assists and seven rebounds, knocking down 9 of 12 shots from the free throw line. As a team, the Cyclones were 24-for-31 at the charity stripe compared to just an 8 of 11 effort by the Cougars (10-8, 1-6).
Delaney Gibb had 18 and Kemery Congdon added 16 for BYU, who shot just 36 percent from the field and 11-for-31 from the 3-point arc.
Sydney Harris gave ISU three players in double figures with 11, as Arianna Jackson added eight rebounds and Emily Ryan seven points with six boards, four steals and three assists.
BYU committed 19 turnovers, which resulted in 28 points for the Cyclones, who also dominated inside the paint to the tune of a 30-8 advantage.
Iowa State will look to make it five wins in its last six when they host UCF on Saturday.