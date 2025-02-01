Final score, analysis: Heavy underdog Kansas State dominates Iowa State
The third-ranked Iowa State men were shocked by Kansas State from the get-go, as the heavy underdogs jumped out to a lead at the half.
From there, though, the Wildcats have been imposing their will, taking a huge lead on a stunned Cyclone team and fan base.
But as they have done so many times before, the crowd inside Hilton Coliseum appears to be finding a new gear, as a 10-0 run has Iowa State back in it with under 10 minutes to go live on ESPN2.
Here are live updates for the conclusion of Iowa State vs. Kansas State
Final Stats, Analysis
From the get-go, something just seemed off for the third-ranked Iowa State men. Outside of a brief run in the second half, the Cyclones really had no answer for Kansas State all day, seeing their home win streak come to an end.
All five starters for the Wildcats reached double figures, led by a 20-point game from Dug McDaniel. Courtney Hawkins scored 17 with seven rebounds, as Kansas State shot 45 percent from the field and buried 10 three-pointers.
The Wildcats had a plus-10 advantage on the glass and scored 26 points off 18 Cyclone turnovers.
For Iowa State, Tamin Lipsey continued his strong offense run, scoring 20, as Curtis Jones added 14 and Joshua Jefferson had 13.
Live Second Half Updates
FInal score: Kansas State 80, Iowa State 61
Another K-State 3-ball: The Wildcats continue to answer each key Iowa State run with a triple, this time from Coleman Hawkins. Kansas State leads 75-61 with under two to go, as the long Cyclone home win streak is about to come to an end.
K-State with another run: Dug McDaniel, a 24-percent shooter from deep, is 3-for-5 today, which sums up how things are going for the Cyclones. With 6:44 to go, the Wildcats lead, 66-54, as four players are in double figures. Tamin Lipsey leads Iowa State with 18.
Bonus time: With just under nine to go, both teams are in the bonus, and both are dealing with foul trouble from several players. The Cyclones and Wildcats have missed just a combined three free throws on the day.
Keshon delivers! Gilbert with a steal and bucket, making this a six-point game after he sinks the free throw. Iowa State, on a 13-0 run, has it down to 58-52.
Kansas State automatic at the FT line: Typically, the Wildcats struggle from the charity stripe. Not today. Kansas State is 15-for-16.