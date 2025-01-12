Iowa State women finish Arizona trip off with second victory
A trip to Arizona was just what the Iowa State women needed.
Following a win over Arizona State earlier this week, the Cyclones finished off the state with a 79-58 triumph vs. Arizona on Saturday.
Iowa State (12-6, 3-2) sank 10 three-pointers for the sixth time this season, having also reached double figures against Arizona State. Sydney Harris made five of those, finishing with a game-high and season-best 24 points.
Harris, who was 9 of 14 from the field, also had seven rebounds. Emily Ryan recorded 15 points and Audi Crooks reached double figures for the 50th time with 11. Addy Brown chippe din 10 points with eight rebounds and six assists.
The Cyclones scored nine fo the first 11 points of the game, as Harris and Arianna Jackson helped push the lead to 12 with triples.
Jada Williams led the Wildcats with 17 points, as she was the only player to reach double figures. Lauryn Swann scored nine, hitting three triples.
Iowa State returns home, hosting Texas Tech on Tuesday night.