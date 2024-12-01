Iowa State women get back on track with dominating win over Middle Tennessee
Audi Crooks scored 21 and Addy Brown added 12 as the 15th-ranked Iowa State women rebounded with a 75-59 win over Middle Tennessee on Saturday.
The game was part of the Fort Myers Tip-Off series in Florida. This past Thursday, the Cyclones (6-2) fell to defending national champion South Carolina at the event.
Crooks quickly imposed her will with a pair of layups right off the bat to put Iowa State in control early. The sophomore shot 9 of 14 from the field and added six rebounds with two assists and two blocks.
Brown was 5-for-9 with two 3-pointers after being held scoreless vs. South Carolina.
Mackenzie Hare and Aili Tanke each scored eight with Emily Ryan adding six points and seven assists.
After falling behind 17-16, the Cyclones outscored the Blue Raiders in the second, 25-16, to take a lead into halftime. They also outscored Middle Tennessee (6-2) in the third and fourth quarters.
Cross was named to the all-tournament team for her efforts.
Iowa State returns to the court Tuesday night when they host USC Upstate live on ESPN+ from Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.