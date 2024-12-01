Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State women get back on track with dominating win over Middle Tennessee

After tough loss to South Carolina, the Iowa State women handle Middle Tennessee, 75-59

Dana Becker

Audi Crooks scored 21 points to help the Iowa State women top Middle Tennessee Saturday.
Audi Crooks scored 21 points to help the Iowa State women top Middle Tennessee Saturday. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Audi Crooks scored 21 and Addy Brown added 12 as the 15th-ranked Iowa State women rebounded with a 75-59 win over Middle Tennessee on Saturday. 

The game was part of the Fort Myers Tip-Off series in Florida. This past Thursday, the Cyclones (6-2) fell to defending national champion South Carolina at the event.

Crooks quickly imposed her will with a pair of layups right off the bat to put Iowa State in control early. The sophomore shot 9 of 14 from the field and added six rebounds with two assists and two blocks. 

Brown was 5-for-9 with two 3-pointers after being held scoreless vs. South Carolina. 

Mackenzie Hare and Aili Tanke each scored eight with Emily Ryan adding six points and seven assists. 

After falling behind 17-16, the Cyclones outscored the Blue Raiders in the second, 25-16, to take a lead into halftime. They also outscored Middle Tennessee (6-2) in the third and fourth quarters. 

Cross was named to the all-tournament team for her efforts.

Iowa State returns to the court Tuesday night when they host USC Upstate live on ESPN+ from Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

Home/Basketball