Iowa State women lose a key starter for the remainder of the season
Just hours before taking on in-state rival and fellow ranked team Iowa, the Iowa State women announced that starter Kenzie Hare will miss the remainder of the season.
Hare, a junior, will take a redshirt to help overcome a nagging hip injury. She made eight starts and played in 10 games this season for the No. 18 Cyclones.
“Kenzie has made an amazing impact from day one,” Iowa State head coach Bill Fennelly said. “I am disappointed for her and our team, but this is the best thing for Kenzie. I know she will come back better than ever and have a huge impact on our team.”
Hare, a junior from Illinois, was averaging 8.3 points with 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game for Iowa State. She was the third-leading scorer on the team.
“Due to an ongoing hip injury, we have decided it’s best for me and the team that I redshirt this year,” Hare said. “I look forward to supporting my teammates the remainder of the season and for my next two seasons as a Cyclone.”
Iowa State started four sophomores and a senior Wednesday night against Iowa including leading scorers Audi Crooks and Addy Brown, who are both in the second year at the school. Emily Ryan is the lone senior starter for the Cyclones.