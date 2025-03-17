Iowa State women one of final teams in for NCAA Tournament
The Iowa State women were one of the final at-large selections for the NCAA Tournament, as they will compete in a First Four game.
The Cyclones will take to the court on Wednesday in South Bend, Indiana. The winner advances to meet No. 6 seed Michigan on Friday in the opening round of the tournament.
Both Iowa State and Princeton are No. 11 seeds, which shows just how close they were to being left out of the field entirely.
The Cyclones are in the Birmingham 3 region which includes top-seed Texas, No. 2 and Big 12 champion TCU, No. 3 Notre Dame, No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5 Tennessee.
Iowa State went 7-2 down the stretch, losing twice to Baylor, including a six-point defeat in the Big 12 Conference Tournament. They are led by sophomore Audi Crooks, who scored 32 in the loss to Baylor, and Addy Brown, who had 41 in a tournament win over Arizona State.
Here are the details on how to watch Iowa State vs. Princeton in the women’s NCAA Tournament on Wednesday, March 19:
Iowa State vs. Princeton TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Iowa State vs. Princeton in NCAA Tournament women’s basketball action
When: TBA | Wednesday, March 19
Where: Purcell Pavilion | South Bend, Indiana
TV Channel: TBA
Prediction: Iowa State 74, Princeton 68