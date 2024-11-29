Iowa State women overwhelmed by defending champion South Carolina, 76-36
The 15th-ranked Iowa State women had no answer for defending national champion South Carolina on Thanksgiving Thursday, falling 76-36.
Behind a 32-0 run in the first half, the No. 4 Gamecocks dominated in this Elevance Health Fort Myers Women’s Tio-Off contest, holding the Cyclones (5-2) to just 23 percent shooting from the field.
After taking a 3-0 lead on South Carolina (6-1) courtesy a 3-pointer from Mackenzie Hare, Iowa State saw South Carolina score the next 19 points, forcing eight turnovers while holding ISU to just 1-for-11 from the field.
Audi Crooks reached double figures in scoring for the 39th straight game with 13 points, adding nine rebounds. Hare also hit double figures with 12, hitting three 3-pointers.
Sania Feagin and Joyce Edwards led a balanced effort for the Gamecocks, as both scored 13 points.
Down 35-9 at the half, the Cyclones did play South Carolina even in the third, as both scored 18 points. Over the final 10 minutes, though, USC outscored Iowa State 23-9.
Addy Brown was held scoreless, missing all seven of her shots, while Emily Ryan had just one assists and five turnovers. As a team, the Cyclones turned the ball over 19 times and made just 12 field goals.
Iowa State will return to action when they face Middle Tennessee in another invitational game.