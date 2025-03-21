Iowa State women push Michigan to the end in NCAA Tournament
The season came to an end for the Iowa State women on Friday morning in South Bend, Indiana at the hands of Michigan, 80-76.
The six-seeded Wolverines put all five starters in double figures to overcome a 28-point effort from Cyclone star Audi Crooks.
Iowa State, who earned its 23rd win of the season over Princeton earlier this week in the First Four, erased an early six-point deficit by outscoring Michigan in the second, 24-13, to take a 37-32 lead into the break.
The Wolverines got within five going into the fourth before going on a 27-18 run over the final 10 minutes. They took the lead for good on a layup by Mila Holloway with just over nine minutes to play.
The Cyclones got it within three late but would get no closer.
Crooks added seven rebounds and four assists with a block while Arianna Jackson had 12 points on four made 3-pointers. Addy Brown chipped in eight points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.
Emily Ryan, the lone senior for Iowa State, finished her career with seven points and five assists with two blocked shots.
Michigan was led by Jordan Hobbs, who scored 28 with five made triples and six rebounds.