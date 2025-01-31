Iowa State women push No. 11 Kansas State to the limits
The Iowa State women nearly handed 11th-ranked Kansas State its first home loss of the season Thursday night, coming up short in overtime, 87-79.
Audi Crooks had 28 points and 11 rebounds, reaching double figures for the 55th straight game as a Cyclone (15-8, 6-4). Addy Brown added 20 with eight assists, four rebounds and a steal.
The Wildcats (20-2, 8-1) have not lost at home this year, as Serena Sundell scored 23. Taryn Sides added 17 off the bench with three others reaching double figures.
Down by eight heading to the fourth, Iowa State went on a spurt, using a 7-0 run to force the extra session. From that point on, though, it was all Kansas State.
Brown had the game-tying bucket, as Reagan Wilson had a key 3-pointer to make it a two-point game at 71-69.
Iowa State returns home to face No. 9 TCU on Sunday. The game airs live on FS1.