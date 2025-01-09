Iowa State women receive balanced effort in win over Arizona State
The Iowa State women saw five players reach double figures in a 90-83 win over Arizona State on the road Wednesday night.
Audi Crooks scored a game-high 20 to reach double digits for the 49th straight game, reaching 20-plus for the seventh straight time. Crooks, a sophomore, recently became the fastest player to reach 1,000 points for her career.
Emily Ryan and Arianna Jackson each had 16 points, Addy Brown scored 14 while Reagan Wilson added 10 for the Cyclones (11-6, 2-2).
Down early, Ryan and Jackson heated up from deep to give Iowa State a lead they would never surrender in the first quarter. The Cyclones led 47-35 at the half with Crooks scoring six straight to begin the third quarter.
Jackson, who made three triples in the first quarter, scored 14 of her career-high 16 before the half. She finished 4-for-6 from deep with four assists.
Brown added nine rebounds while Ryan had eight with four assists.
For Arizona State (8-8, 2-2), Jalyn Brown had 20 points off the bench while Kennedy Fauntleroy added 15.
Iowa State remains in the state, heading to Tucson to face Arizona on Saturday before returning home to play three of its next four.