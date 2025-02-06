Iowa State women roll to easy road win over Cincinnati
There really is no better opponent for the Iowa State women to see than Cincinnati.
For the fourth time in as many meetings, the Cyclones dealt the Bearcats a defeat, topping them Wednesday night in Cincinnati, 72-52.
Iowa State (16-8, 7-4) sank 10 three-pointers for the ninth time this season and fourth in Big 12 Conference play, as Audi Crooks posted a game-high 18 points. Arianna Jackson tied her career-high with 17, sinking four of those triples, while Kelsey Joens had 11.
Addy Brown grabbed 12 rebounds to go along with her nine points, seven assists and steal.
Jackson, who was 5 of 9 from deep, also had five rebounds and three assists. Crooks reached double digits for the 57th consecutive game, adding six rebounds and a blocked shot.
Iowa State returns to the court on Saturday when they host Colorado live on ESPN+.