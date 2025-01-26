Iowa State women run by UCF ahead of key stretch in Big 12 Conference
A big stretch awaits the Iowa State women, and they kicked it off with a dominating win over UCF on Saturday in Ames, 90-56.
Four players reached double figures as the Cyclones (15-7, 6-3) knocked down 12 triples to earn the win at Hilton Coliseum. This marked the seventh time this season Iowa State has hit at least 10 3-pointers in a game.
Audi Crooks extended her streak of scoring at least 10 points to 54 games with a double-double, tallying 22 to go along with 11 rebounds. She has now scored at least 20 in 14 games this season.
Iowa State has won two in a row and five of six around a loss at West Virginia.
Addy Brown had 13 points with Emily Ryan dishing out 11 assists. Ryan has four double-digit assist games this year. Brown also had seven rebounds and seven assists, as Arianna Jackson scored 13 and Lily Hansford added 12 points.
The Cyclones scored the first 13 points of the game vs. UCF (7-11, 0-8), who received 23 points off the bench from Nevaeh Brown.
Iowa State now turns its attention to No. 10 Kansas State on Thursday night in Manhattan, Kan. They follow that up with a home game next Sunday vs. ninth-ranked TCU.