Iowa State women see their win streak snapped at Baylor
Cyclones unable to pull upset on No. 19 Bears, 67-52
The Iowa State women saw their impressive four-game win streak come to an end at the hands of No. 19 Baylor on the road Saturday, 67-52.
Audi Crooks once again reached double figures, scoring a team-high 14 for the Cyclones (19-10). She was the only ISU player, though, to reach double digits, as Addy Brown, Kelsey Joens and Alisa Williams each scored eight.
Brown also had 10 rebounds and seven assists, with Crooks adding seven rebounds.
The Bears picked up their eighth consecutive win, as Yaya Fielder scored 15 points on 5 of 8 shooting from the field. Three other Baylor players hit double figures, as the Bears made nine 3-pointers.
Iowa State closes up the season at UCF on Tuesday and back home to host No. 12 Kansas State next Saturday.
