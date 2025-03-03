Iowa State women stun No. 14 Kansas State on Senior Day
The Iowa State women found a perfect way to honor senior Emily Ryan Sunday afternoon inside Hilton Coliseum in Ames.
Audi Crooks scored a career-high 36 points and the Cyclones stunned No. 14 Kansas State, 85-63, to conclude the regular season with a key victory.
Crooks took over in the third quarter, scoring 14 as Iowa State clinched the No. 7 seed and a bye in the Big 12 Conference Tournament. She was 6-for-6 from the field and drained two free throws, as the Cyclones (21-10, 12-6) outscored the Wildcats, 27-15.
The loss was a key one for Kansas State (25-6, 13-5), as they fell out of a tie for third in the conference. The Wildcats dropped down to the No. 5 seed due to tiebreakers, with Oklahoma State securing the No. 3 seed and West Virginia the No. 5.
Crooks, a sophomore, has now scored in double figures in 63 straight games. She is one more from the record held by Angie Welle after going 14 of 18 from the field with 10 rebounds.
Emily Ryan, playing in her final home game, scored 17 points with 10 assists while Kelsey Joens added 10 points and Addy Brown had nine with 10 rebounds.
For Kansas State, Temira Poindexter had 17 and Serena Sundell 10 with six rebounds and six assists.