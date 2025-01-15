Iowa State women win third straight, but see 30-year streak come to an end
It was a glass-half-full night for the Iowa State women on Wednesday.
Despite picking up a third consecutive win by a final of 71-58 over Texas Tech inside Hilton Coliseum in Ames, the Cyclones saw their 30-year, 945-game streak of making at least one 3-pointer come to an end.
Audi Crooks scored 28 points with Addy Brown adding 21 for Iowa State (13-6, 4-2).
Down by four earlier, the Cyclones outscored Texas Tech (12-7, 1-5) in the second quarter, 18-11. That momentum would carry over into the third, as they went on a 20-10 run.
Cross was 11-for-20 with nine rebounds and two blocks while Brown added seven rebounds, five assists and two steals. Arianna Jackson scored nine and Emily Ryan had seven points, seven rebounds, six assists and a pair of steals.
Iowa State shot 50 percent from the floor and was 21 of 28 from the charity stripe. They attempted just seven 3-pointers on the night.
Jasmine Shavers paced the Red Raiders with 21 points while Loghan Johnson added 12 off the bench. Texas Tech shot just 32 percent from the field.
The Cyclones return to action this Sunday at No. 20 West Virginia.