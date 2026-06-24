Joshua Jefferson Earned His Spot in First Round of NBA Draft

Iowa State Cyclones star Joshua Jefferson did a great job during his senior year to put himself on the map in the eyes of NBA scouts and evaluators.

Heading into the season, he was viewed as a fringe NBA prospect. Some big boards had him as a late second-round pick or an undrafted player. But, as the campaign moved along, it became clear that Jefferson was a legitimate NBA prospect.

All of the hard work and production that he provided the Cyclones paid off because he moved all the way into the first round. With the No. 28 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, Jefferson was selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He took a shot, showing up to the NBA draft despite not getting an invite to the green room. It paid off, as he got to shake hands and take a photo with the commissioner, Adam Silver. However, he won’t be reporting to the Timberwolves.

Joshua Jefferson selected No. 28 in 2026 NBA Draft

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the twenty eighth pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Iowa State forward Joshua Jefferson after he was selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves at Barclays Center. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Before the draft, Minnesota reportedly made a three-team trade that also included the Brooklyn Nets and Chicago Bulls. The No. 28 pick was sent to the Nets, along with Julius Randle, in exchange for the No. 33 pick. Brooklyn sent center Nicolas Claxton to the Bulls in the reported deal.

For Jefferson, landing with the Nets is great. He should have a chance to play right away, given the current state of the franchise. Not close to contending, they are going to give all of their young guys a chance to play, showcase their ability and work through growing pains that some other franchises wouldn’t have provided the former Cyclones star the opportunity to do.

Joshua Jefferson was in the stands with his family when he was drafted 🥹



He's heading to Brooklyn in a reported deal with Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/KcOiWk2qgv — ESPN (@espn) June 24, 2026

His selection also snapped a brutal streak for the program. Iowa State had gone five straight drafts without a player being selected; the last time was in 2020, when the Sacramento Kings picked Tyrese Haliburton with the No. 12 overall pick.

Jefferson stopped that streak at five years, and rightfully so. He stuffed the stat sheet all season, averaging 16.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

Ready to contribute to an NBA team right away, there is a lot to like about his skill set. He is processing the game at an elite level, always thinking multiple steps ahead, with his basketball IQ more than helping make up for whatever he is lacking athletically.

A versatile defender, Jefferson can fill several different roles for a team. While he may not have the upside of some of his peers in this year’s draft class because of his age, he is a supremely talented player who will bring toughness and a winning mentality to Brooklyn.