Iowa State Basketball Star Joshua Jefferson Shares Injury Update

The Iowa State Cyclones have performed well during the 2026 NCAA Tournament despite not having their star, Joshua Jefferson, in the lineup.

The senior forward was injured not even three minutes into their Round of 64 game against the Tennessee State Tigers, suffering an ugly ankle injury. He needed help off the court and was later seen in the back needing crutches.

When he returned to the bench, he was in a walking boot. During the team’s Round of 32 game against the Kentucky Wildcats, Jefferson was sidelined, still wearing a boot and getting around via a scooter.

What is his status heading into the Cyclones’ Sweet 16 matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers? He shared an update on his status, revealing that he has been able to get out of the boot a little bit.

Will Joshua Jefferson play for Iowa State against Tennessee?

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) shoots a layup against Tennessee State Tigers forwards Antoine Lorick III (11) and Jalen Pitre (0) during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

“Feeling good right now. The boot’s starting to come off a little bit. I’m able to walk around now, so just continuing to progress as well,” Jefferson said, via Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, while speaking to media members.

While certainly encouraging that things seem to be heading in the right direction, his status for the game against Tennessee is still very much up in the air, likely leaning toward being out.

He was asked about how much work he has been able to do and revealed that he has not practiced at all.

“None,” Jefferson said with a laugh when asked about his level of participation. “I still haven’t done much practice at all, just been a lot of rehab with Vic so far,” he said.

However, he will see how things feel during shootaround, which will be a big test toward making himself available to play.

Joshua Jefferson updates his status ahead of Friday’s Sweet 16 game vs Tennessee: pic.twitter.com/KQZetKhAZi — Alec Busse (@alec_busse) March 26, 2026

“We’ll see how I feel walking around first. It will be my first time, like, walking around in court shoes or anything else,” the star forward said.

When asked about the availability of Jefferson earlier in the week, head coach T.J. Otzelberger noted that he is progressing and improving every day. But, he wasn’t going to make any predictions or provide any odds on the All-Big 12 forward being in the lineup or not, one way or another.

However, injury analyst Marty Jamarillo of CBS Sports predicted days ago that Jefferson would be able to play, barring any unforeseen issues that popped up from his MRI. Based on the comments made by Jefferson and Otzelberger, it is fair to assume the tests came back clean.

Getting him back in the lineup in any capacity would be a massive boost for Iowa State going up against a massive Volunteers frontcourt.