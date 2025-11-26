Keys for Iowa State Cyclones Against Syracuse Orange at Players Era Festival
The Iowa State Cyclones have had a wonderful showing at the Players Era Festival thus far this year. After defeating the St. John’s Red Storm in the opener in a thrilling 83-82 victory, they ran the Creighton Bluejays out of the gym, winning 78-60.
Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough for them to get into one of the final matchups. Based on tiebreakers, they missed out on the championship game, which will be between the Michigan Wolverines and Gonzaga Bulldogs. In the third-place game, the Tennessee Volunteers will face the Kansas Jayhawks.
As a result, the Cyclones are going to be facing the Syracuse Orange in a consolation game. The Orange lost in overtime to the Houston Cougars before being defeated by Kansas for their first two losses of the season.
What will it take for Iowa State to win its third game in as many days? Here are some keys to the game to keep an eye on.
Generating Turnovers
The Cyclones didn’t have star point guard Tamin Lipsey in the lineup against Creighton, but that didn’t stop them from continuing to generate turnovers at a high rate. They forced 17 in the blowout win.
Repeating that performance against Syracuse will be a challenge. The Orange take care of the ball incredibly well, averaging only 8.8 turnovers per game, which is No. 12 in the country.
On the other side of the ball, they also excel at creating turnovers. Opponents have averaged 15.8 per game, which is 53rd in the country.
Whichever team can take care of the ball better against some pressure defenses will create an advantage in the game.
Aggressiveness on Defense
Iowa State is known for an aggressive, trapping defense that puts immense pressure on its opponents. Generating turnovers will be a challenge against Syracuse, but the Cyclones should be a little more aggressive this time.
Getting into foul trouble shouldn’t be something they worry about too much. Of course, individuals coming out will disrupt the rotation, but as a team, if they get whistled a few more times than normal attempting to turn up the pressure, they won’t get hurt.
That is because the Orange is the worst free throw shooting team in the country. They have made only 56.2% as a team, which ranks dead last in the nation. Iowa State could create empty possessions just by sending them to the foul line.
3-Point Shooting
The Cyclones have done a wonderful job this season generating offense in numerous ways. They aren’t overly reliant on one facet of the game on that side of the ball, but 3-point shooting has created an edge for them at points.
Milan Momcilovic has been excellent from long range, but generating good looks against Syracuse could be a challenge. They are one of the best teams in the country at denying opponents from the 3-point line.
Only 5.5 3-pointers are being made per game against the Orange, which ranks 25th. Their 28.2% shooting allowed is 54th.
However, they are as bad at shooting 3-pointers as they are at defending them. Iowa State is going to be able to really pack the paint against a Syracuse squad making only 29.5% of their 3-point attempts, which ranks 308th.
Controlling the Paint
This is where the Cyclones could have their biggest advantage. They have done an excellent job of limiting their opponents on the boards, giving up 32 rebounds per game, which ranks 80th.
Where their biggest advantage has been created is on the offensive glass with second-chance points. They average 13.2 offensive rebounds per game, with opponents averaging only 22 defensive boards, ranking 83rd and 87th, respectively.
The opportunity to overwhelm the Orange will exist because they are a poor rebounding team. They struggle closing out possessions, giving up 13.7 offensive rebounds per game, which ranks 333rd. Overall, Syracuse ranks 334th in opponents' rebounds.
Kansas outrebounded them 49-29 on Tuesday and held a 34-26 edge in points in the paint. That is something Iowa State should look to replicate.