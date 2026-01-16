Killyan Toure Suffers Shocking Change in Men's College Basketball Freshman Rankings

The Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team had its historic start in the 2025-26 season come to a screeching halt in their last game on the road against the Kansas Jayhawks.

They suffered their first loss of the season, 84-63, after winning 16 games in a row. It will be interesting to see how they bounceback from their first defeat after the Jayhawks took it to them at Allenfield House.

Their performance overall was uncharacteristic, playing sloppily on the offensive end and unable to string together stops defensively. Alas, teams are going to face some adversity throughout the campaign, and one loss shouldn’t change their outlook too much.

There have been a ton of contributors to the team’s hot start, headlined by their Big 3 of Tamin Lipsey, Joshua Jefferson and Milan Momcilovic. But there are unheralded players who are starting to burst into the national spotlight, making a name for themselves as well.

Killyan Toure performing at high level for Iowa State

Jan 10, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Killyan Toure (27) shoots against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

One such player accomplishing that is guard Killyan Toure. There wasn’t a ton of buzz for the Frenchmen, who played his final year of high school basketball at Brewster Academy.

The time spent there very likely helped him prepare for what life would be like at the next level. He has acclimated himself well, turning into an impact two-way performer for head coach T.J. Otzelberger, who has had him in the starting lineup for all 17 games.

Alas, the complementary role that Toure plays is very likely going to be his undoing when contending for awards and accolades. In a midseason update by Jeff Borzello of ESPN for freshman grades and rankings, the Iowa State emerging star is heading in the wrong direction.

He was inside the top 10 at one point, but now finds himself outside of that group, falling within the “rest of the best” category. Given how many freshmen are playing around the country, being recognized as one of the best is still an impressive feat.

Killyan Toure's role will limit his award-winning upside

Iowa State Cyclones forward Killyan Toure (27) reacts after a dunk against Oklahoma State during the second half in the Big-12 men’s basketball on Jan. 10, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, climbing back up the rankings is going to be difficult given his role on the Cyclones. Toure is averaging 9.9 points on a .477/.289/.756 shooting split. His stat line includes 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.7 steals in 27.3 minutes per game as a two-way impact performer.

While his role isn’t likely to change much this season, Otzelberger has a great building block for his program heading into the future. Toure has already shown that he can handle more responsibility on the court and step up his game.

When Lipsey was injured earlier in the season and missed three games, Toure answered the call. Against the Creighton Bluejays and Syracuse Orange at the Players Era Festival in November, he scored 20 and 19 points without the senior guard in the lineup.

It must be reassuring for Otzelberger to know that his standout freshman is capable of more should the team need it. Until he is asked to take on that level of responsibility, a spot inside the top 10 of the freshmen rankings will be tough to attain.

More Iowa State Basketball News: