Lack of Arizona News With Milan Momcilovic Should Worry Iowa State Basketball Fans
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Since Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic officially withdrew from the 2026 NBA Draft, there has been a lot of chatter about where he could play his senior year of college basketball.
A return to his former team, Iowa State, looks to be out of the question despite their open roster spot. It has been reported for days that this was a three-team race between the Kentucky Wildcats, Louisville Cardinals and Arizona Wildcats after the St. John’s Red Storm pulled out following their successful recruitment of Tounde Yessoufou.
Like Momcilovic, Yessoufou, who played with the Baylor Bears as a freshman, withdrew from the 2026 NBA Draft to return to school. His commitment was announced immediately, while Momcilovic is still deciding.
Almost all the chatter has centered on Kentucky and Louisville. They have been mentioned the most in updates and rumors, with Arizona always being referred to as a wild card in the Momcilovic sweepstakes.
Arizona suspiciously quiet in Milan Momcilovic updates
That is something that should worry Cyclones fans. They certainly don’t want to see their former star player suiting up for a Big 12 rival, but the quietness of their pursuit compared to how much the other teams are being mentioned is certainly eyebrow-raising.
Working quietly behind the scenes to get something done certainly feels like the preferred way for Momcilovic to handle business. He and his camp have done a wonderful job of playing things close to the vest because there hasn’t been much leaked to the media.
It would be a crushing blow to the Iowa State faithful to watch arguably the best team in the Big 12 add a player of Momcilovic’s caliber to an already strong roster. But if money truly isn’t something that he is too worried about, and his focus is on fit and being able to compete for a championship, the Wildcats are a no-brainer.
They are coming off a trip to the Final Four this past season. There is a clear spot in the lineup for him, as he can slide right into the spot vacated by Koa Peat, declaring for and remaining in the 2026 NBA Draft.
Arizona offers best lineup fit for Milan Momcilovic
The losses of Jaden Bradley and Brayden Burries will be felt, but they reloaded this offseason, landing Dennis Dixon in the transfer portal and securing a commitment from five-star guard Caleb Holt.
Head coach Tommy Lloyd is one of the best in the business and knows how to prepare his guys for life after college, putting him in a position to turn pro. That is Momcilovic’s ultimate goal: being drafted into the NBA, and Arizona can certainly help make that happen.
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Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.