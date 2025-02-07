Latest Big 12 men’s basketball power rankings
We have arrived at the point of the college basketball season where we can identify - for the most part - what we have from each team.
That is especially true for the Big 12 Conference on the men’s side.
We have a group of contenders, a handful of hopeful contenders, a few also-rans and the bottom portion of the league.
So, here are those teams grouped into each label:
Contenders
Houston, Arizona, Iowa State
For starters, I’m not going to completely sell my Iowa State stock just yet. The loss of Milan Momcilovic might have been underplayed on a national scale, but losing a 3-point specialist changes everything.
When Momcilovic was in the starting lineup, and Curtis Jones was coming off the bench, the Cyclones looked like world-beaters. If they pick up where they left off when he returns later this month, they will quickly ascend back into this category.
Houston and Kelvin Sampson just continue to win, sitting at a perfect 5-0 away from home really shows just how dangerous this group is. Since starting the year 4-3 with losses to Auburn and both Alabama and San Diego State in overtime, the Cougars are 14-1, losing only to Texas Tech in overtime.
Arizona might not have been expected to be here, but Caleb Love and company are legit contenders. Anytime you have experienced guard like Love and wonderful freshmen like the Wildcats have, you are dangerous.
Hopeful contenders
Kansas, Texas Tech
This is a smaller group than the rest, as both teams seem to have flaws. Can the Jayhawks win away from home against top-level competition? They have upcoming road games at Utah, BYU and Houston on the horizon, so we will find out.
As for Texas Tech, they are nearly in the next category. The Red Raiders have topped Houston, Arizona and Baylor in recent weeks, but are they ready for the spotlight? We might find out this Saturday when they head to Arizona for a little late-night hoops.
Also-rans
BYU, West Virginia, Utah, TCU, Kansas State
At one point in the season, many of these teams looked like contenders to make a run at the Big 12 title. And maybe one of them will get hot and do that in Kansas City.
West Virginia probably has the best chance to accomplish that. The Mountaineers own impressive wins over Gonzaga, Arizona, Kansas and Iowa State, and have a favorable schedule to end the year outside of a trip to Lubbock.
Bottom feeders
UCF, Cincinnati, Arizona State, Oklahoma State, Colorado
In a league this deep and talented, there are going to be teams that just can’t get out of their own way. Count all the above in that category, including Arizona State.
The Sun Devils have not performed well in games with ranked teams, losing to the likes of Iowa State, Kansas, Gonzaga and Florida. Add in their head coach, and you just do not know when things might implode.