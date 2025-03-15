Iowa State Cyclones

Latest Big 12 Tournament results, schedule, odds as championship is set

Houston will face Arizona for Big 12 Conference Tournament title Saturday

Dana Becker

Houston's Mylik Wilson and the Cougars play for the Big 12 Tournament title on Saturday.
Houston's Mylik Wilson and the Cougars play for the Big 12 Tournament title on Saturday.

The Big 12 Tournament championship game is set for Saturday inside the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

Regular season champion and No. 1 seed Houston handled business vs. BYU, 74-54, while Arizona knocked off Texas Tech in the other semifinal on Friday night.

The Cougars and Wildcats will collide for the title on Saturday at 5 p.m. CT live on ESPN.

Last year, Houston was topped in the finals by Iowa State, denying them a chance to sweep the titles. Arizona, meanwhile, was in the Pac-12, falling in the semifinals.

All-time, the Cougars have won eight conference titles, with the last coming in 2022 as part of the American Athletic Conference. The Wildcats had won back-to-back league titles prior to falling last season, holding nine overall. 

Here is the latest Big 12 Conference Tournament bracket, results and games (with all times being CT):

Big 12 Basketball Conference Tournament Schedule

Tuesday’s First Round Results

  • Cincinnati 87, Oklahoma State 68
  • Colorado 69, TCU 67
  • Kansas State 71, Arizona State 66
  • UCF 87, Utah 72

Wednesday’s Second Round Results

  • Iowa State 76, Cincinnati 56
  • Colorado 67, West Virginia 60
  • Baylor 70, Kansas State 56
  • Kansas 98, UCF 94

Thursday’s Quarterfinal Results

  • BYU 96, Iowa State 92
  • Houston 77, Colorado 68
  • Texas Tech 76, Baylor 74
  • Arizona 88, Kansas 77

Friday’s Semifinal Results

  • Houston 74, BYU 54
  • Arizona 86, Texas Tech 80

Saturday’s Championship Game

  • Houston vs. Arizona, 5 p.m.
