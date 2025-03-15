Latest Big 12 Tournament results, schedule, odds as championship is set
The Big 12 Tournament championship game is set for Saturday inside the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.
Regular season champion and No. 1 seed Houston handled business vs. BYU, 74-54, while Arizona knocked off Texas Tech in the other semifinal on Friday night.
The Cougars and Wildcats will collide for the title on Saturday at 5 p.m. CT live on ESPN.
Last year, Houston was topped in the finals by Iowa State, denying them a chance to sweep the titles. Arizona, meanwhile, was in the Pac-12, falling in the semifinals.
All-time, the Cougars have won eight conference titles, with the last coming in 2022 as part of the American Athletic Conference. The Wildcats had won back-to-back league titles prior to falling last season, holding nine overall.
Here is the latest Big 12 Conference Tournament bracket, results and games (with all times being CT):
Big 12 Basketball Conference Tournament Schedule
Tuesday’s First Round Results
- Cincinnati 87, Oklahoma State 68
- Colorado 69, TCU 67
- Kansas State 71, Arizona State 66
- UCF 87, Utah 72
Wednesday’s Second Round Results
- Iowa State 76, Cincinnati 56
- Colorado 67, West Virginia 60
- Baylor 70, Kansas State 56
- Kansas 98, UCF 94
Thursday’s Quarterfinal Results
- BYU 96, Iowa State 92
- Houston 77, Colorado 68
- Texas Tech 76, Baylor 74
- Arizona 88, Kansas 77
Friday’s Semifinal Results
- Houston 74, BYU 54
- Arizona 86, Texas Tech 80
Saturday’s Championship Game
- Houston vs. Arizona, 5 p.m.