Latest Big 12 Tournament results, schedule, odds following first round games
The Big 12 Tournament tipped off in Kansas City on Tuesday with four opening round games being played inside the T-Mobile Center.
Cincinnati, Colorado, Kansas State and UCF all advanced with wins as Oklahoma State, TCU, Arizona State and Utah saw their seasons come to an end.
The action continues on Wednesday with four more second round games starting at 11:30 a.m. CT when Iowa State meets Cincinnati. That game airs live on ESPN.
From there, Colorado meets West Virginia, Kansas State takes on Baylor and UCF battles Kansas in the nightcap. The quarterfinals will be played Thursday followed by the semifinals on Friday.
Saturday’s championship game is set for 5 p.m. on ESPN.
Here is the latest Big 12 Tournament bracket, results and games (with all times being CT):
Big 12 Basketball Conference Tournament Schedule
Tuesday’s First Round Results
- Cincinnati 87, Oklahoma State 68
- Colorado 69, TCU 67
- Kansas State 71, Arizona State 66
- UCF 87, Utah 72
Wednesday’s Second Round Games
- Cincinnati vs. Iowa State, 11:30 a.m.
- Colorado vs. West Virginia, 2 p.m.
- Kansas State vs. Baylor, 6 p.m.
- UCF vs. Kansas, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Quarterfinal Games
- Cincinnati/Iowa State winner vs. BYU, 11:30 a.m.
- Colorado/West Virginia winner vs. Houston, 2 p.m.
- Kansas State/Baylor winner vs. Texas Tech, 6 p.m.
- UCF/Kansas winner vs. Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Friday’s Semifinal Games
- Cincinnati/Iowa State/BYU winner vs. Colorado/West Virginia/Houston winner, 6 p.m.
- Kansas State/Baylor/Texas Tech winner vs. UCF/Kansas/Arizona winner, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Championship Game
- Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner, 5 p.m.
Big 12 Basketball Conference Tournament Odds (courtesy FanDuel):
These odds were entering the tournament before the first round games took place. The teams eliminated have been removed from the following list.
- Houston +110
- Texas Tech +350
- Iowa State +500
- Arizona +1000
- Kansas +1100
- BYU +1100
- Baylor +3500
- West Virginia +10000
- Cincinnati +15000
- Kansas State +20000
- Colorado +30000
- UCF +30000
Odds Disclaimer
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.