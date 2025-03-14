Latest Big 12 Tournament results, schedule, odds following quarterfinal round games
The Big 12 Tournament featured four exciting quarterfinals inside the T-Mobile Center on Thursday.
After Iowa State was knocked off by BYU in a thrilling contest that saw both teams score over 90, top-seed Houston survived upset-minded Colorado and Texas Tech held off Baylor by two.
In the nightcap, Kansas was unable to secure the upset, falling to Arizona.
Here is the latest Big 12 Conference Tournament bracket, results and games (with all times being CT):
Big 12 Basketball Conference Tournament Schedule
Tuesday’s First Round Results
- Cincinnati 87, Oklahoma State 68
- Colorado 69, TCU 67
- Kansas State 71, Arizona State 66
- UCF 87, Utah 72
Wednesday’s Second Round Results
- Iowa State 76, Cincinnati 56
- Colorado 67, West Virginia 60
- Baylor 70, Kansas State 56
- Kansas 98, UCF 94
Thursday’s Quarterfinal Results
- BYU 96, Iowa State 92
- Houston 77, Colorado 68
- Texas Tech 76, Baylor 74
- Arizona 88, Kansas 77
Friday’s Semifinal Games
- BYU vs. Houston, 6 p.m.
- Texas Tech vs. Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Championship Game
- BYU/Houston winner vs. Texas Tech/Arizona winner, 5 p.m.
Big 12 Basketball Conference Tournament Odds (courtesy FanDuel):
These odds were entering the tournament before the first round games took place. The teams eliminated have been removed from the following list.
- Houston +110
- Texas Tech +350
- Iowa State +500
- Arizona +1000
- Kansas +1100
- BYU +1100
- Baylor +3500
- Colorado +30000
Odds Disclaimer
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.