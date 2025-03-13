Latest Big 12 Tournament results, schedule, odds following second round games
The Big 12 Tournament continued on Wednesday with second round action inside the T-Mobile Center.
In the final game of the day, Kansas survived a valiant effort by UCF, advancing with a 98-94 overtime victory.
The Jayhawks have struggled this year but showed fight by holding on for the win to advance to the quarterfinals where they will face Arizona.
Iowa State got past Cincinnati despite the loss of star Tamin Lipsey to an injury during the game. Keshon Gilbert returned, but did not play in the second half of a 76-56 victory.
Colorado took care of West Virginia and Baylor knocked off Kansas State in the other two games.
Here is the latest Big 12 Conference Tournament bracket, results and games (with all times being CT):
Big 12 Basketball Conference Tournament Schedule
Tuesday’s First Round Results
- Cincinnati 87, Oklahoma State 68
- Colorado 69, TCU 67
- Kansas State 71, Arizona State 66
- UCF 87, Utah 72
Wednesday’s Second Round Results
- Iowa State 76, Cincinnati 56
- Colorado 67, West Virginia 60
- Baylor 70, Kansas State 56
- Kansas 98, UCF 94
Thursday’s Quarterfinal Games
- Iowa State vs. BYU, 11:30 a.m.
- Colorado vs. Houston, 2 p.m.
- Baylor vs. Texas Tech, 6 p.m.
- Kansas vs. Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Friday’s Semifinal Games
- Iowa State/BYU winner vs. Colorado/Houston winner, 6 p.m.
- Baylor/Texas Tech winner vs. Kansas/Arizona winner, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Championship Game
- Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner, 5 p.m.
Big 12 Basketball Conference Tournament Odds (courtesy FanDuel):
These odds were entering the tournament before the first round games took place. The teams eliminated have been removed from the following list.
- Houston +110
- Texas Tech +350
- Iowa State +500
- Arizona +1000
- Kansas +1100
- BYU +1100
- Baylor +3500
- Colorado +30000
Odds Disclaimer
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.