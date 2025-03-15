Latest NCAA Tournament projections for Iowa State basketball
We are fast-approaching Selection Sunday and the complete reveal of the NCAA Tournament bracket.
Until that time, though, updates will continue to flood in for the latest bracketology.
Iowa State, who was knocked out of the Big 12 Conference Tournament earlier this week, has been battling some key injuries to the likes of Keshon Gilbert and Tamin Lipsey. How will that impact where they are seeded?
For now, ESPN has Iowa State a No. 3 in the East region taking on Troy in the opening round in Milwaukee. From there, the Cyclones would get either Michigan - who is still alive in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals - or Arkansas.
Tennessee is the No. 2 seed in these projections and the favorite to advance out of that portion of the bracket. Sitting on the top-half are Duke, who saw star freshman Cooper Flagg go down with an injury, along with two-time defending champion Connecticut and BYU, who just eliminated Iowa State from the Big 12 tourney.
CBS Sports also has the Cyclones as the No. 3 in the East region with an opening round contest scheduled vs. Robert Morris. Either Mississippi State or VCU would be next, with Alabama as the No. 2 and once again BYU there as the seven-seed.
Duke, Maryland, Marquette and UConn are all at the top.