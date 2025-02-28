Latest NCAA Tournament projections, matchups for Iowa State
It has been a bit of a trying time for the Iowa State men’s basketball team after suffering a stunning six-point loss on the road to Oklahoma State earlier this week.
But over the weekend, the Cyclones (21-7) showed plenty in a 68-59 setback at Houston. They were without key weapons Curtis Jones and Keshon Gilbert, as Jones returned vs. Oklahoma State.
With just a few games remaining in the regular season before the ever-important Big 12 Conference Tournament, where does Iowa State stand in the latest NCAA Tournament projections?
ESPN pegs Iowa State as a No. 2 in West
The Cyclones are headed to the West region in the latest ESPN Bracketology, matching up with conference winner Norfolk State in the opening round.
From there, Iowa State would get either Ole Miss or VCU with Texas A&M possibly waiting in the Sweet 16. The top-half of the bracket includes Florida and Purdue.
Andy Katz also has the Cyclones as a No. 2 seed, placing them in the West as well. Robert Morris would be the first round opponent here with either Oregon or Oklahoma awaiting in the second round.
Katz has Florida as the No. 1 with Purdue checking in as the No. 4 just like ESPN. The No. 3 seed, though, would be St. John’s here.
CBS has Cyclones on three-line
CBS Sports analyst Jerry Palm has Iowa State sitting on the three-line in the Midwest region behind Alabama and Michigan State.
Up first for the Cyclones would be Utah Valley with either Louisville or former Iowa State standout Fred Hoiberg and Nebraska waiting in the wings. Milwaukee could be home to a long-awaited tournament rematch between the Spartans and Iowa State in the Sweet 16.
Along with Alabama on the top-side are Missouri, Clemson and Illinois.
While FOX Sports also has Iowa State as a No. 3, they are just hanging on, checking in at No. 12 overall. They are just ahead of the likes of Kentucky, Big 12 foe Texas Tech, Missouri and Saturday’s opponent, Arizona.