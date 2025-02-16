Led by Addy Brown, Iowa State women handle Kansas, 93-80
The Iowa State women were on fire from deep while Addy Brown controlled everything else.
The Cyclones sank 18 three-pointers in a 93-80 victory over Kansas on the road Saturday. The made triples is the fourth-most in program history and fifth-most in Big 12 history.
It also marked the third straight game in which Iowa State has made at least 10 3-pointers and the 11th time this season. Seven of those 11 have come in conference play.
Meanwhile, Brown scored 17 points with 10 assists and nine rebounds, giving her a seventh double-double on the season and 17th in her career as just a sophomore. Audi Crooks scored a game-high 25 points, adding nine rebounds, as Sydney Harris had 17 points.
Emily Ryan had one of her best games of the season, scoring 20 points with six assists, two rebounds and a pair of steals.
The Cyclones return to action on Wednesday when they host Houston live on ESPN+.