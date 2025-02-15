Live updates, analysis: Iowa State being pushed at home by Cincinnati
The Iowa State men found out earlier in the day that they are in the Top 10 in the eyes of the NCAA Tournament selection committee.
But they are not playing like that kind of team at the moment.
Through the opening 20 minutes of play on Saturday, the Cyclones find themselves locked in a battle inside Hilton Coliseum with Big 12 Conference opponent Cincinnati.
Since the return of Milan Momcilovic, Iowa State has looked like the team that climbed to as high as No. 2 in the country. And while the offense is clicking, the defense is struggling to contain Jizzle James and the Bearcats.
Check out our live updates on Iowa State vs. Cincinnati below:
Live Second Half Updates, Analysis
Iowa State 68, Cincinnati 59, 6:47 left in second half: Four Cyclones are in double figures, led by a team-high 18 from Curtis Jones. That has been enough to hold off Jizzle James and the Bearcats late in the second half. James has scored a game-high 22, but has four fouls.
Iowa State 52, Cincinnati 48, 12:27 left in second half: A jumper by Joshua Jefferson is followed up by a 3-pointer from Keshon Gilbert, giving the Cyclones a four-point cushion. That is a 7-0 run for Iowa State, as the Bearcats have not scored since the 15:06 mark.
Iowa State 43, Cincinnati 43, 15:37 left in second half: Nobody can gain an advantage on the other, as we remain locked up here as we go under 16 minutes to play.
Halftime Stats, Analysis
It shouldn’t be too much of a surprise that Cincinnati is hanging around, as the Bearcats have had a solid year and are always a dangerous team. Add in the strong shooting of Jizzle James, and Cincinnati is in line for the upset.
James has 17 points, knocking down three 3-pointers to lead the way. Day Day Thomas has seven and Aziz Bandaogo six to balance out the scoring.
For the Cyclones, Curtis Jones has 12 points with a pair of 3-pointers, but is the only player in double figures. Milan Momcilovic has been held to just two points while Keshon Gilbert has two with two fouls, including a late technical.
Both Dishon Jackson and Tamin Lipsey have scored six, with Lipsey knocking down a pair of triples.
Halftime score: Iowa State 39, Cincinnati 39