Live updates, score: Iowa State heads to Colorado in Big 12 opener
The third-ranked Iowa State men open Big 12 Conference play on the road, taking on Colorado Monday night.
Since a loss to No. 2 Auburn, the Cyclones (10-1) have been on a roll, including a key win over in-state rival Iowa. That game saw Iowa State erase a deficit with a big second half to earn the road victory.
The Buffaloes (9-2) have won four straight since a loss to Iowa State at the Maui Invitational. That includes double-digit victories in the last three.
Coming into the night, Iowa State is averaging 88.5 points per game while allowing just 65.5. They are shooting over 51 percent from the field, as Colorado enters averaging just under 77 while allowing 68.
The ESPN FPI gives the Cyclones an 80.5 percent chance to win, as they are 8.5-point favorites. The over/under for the game has been set at 146.5 points.
Check out our live updates and in-game analysis of Iowa State at Colorado below:
(Refresh for the latest updates)
First Half Live Updates
Iowa State 10, Colorado 10, 11:56 left in first half: Three unanswered by Javon Ruffin tie us up at the second media timeout. Some deliberate offense by the Cyclones, which is more typical of a TJ Otzelberger coached team. Keshon Gilbert gave ISU its first lead of the night at 8-7 with a layup off an offensive rebound from Brandton Chatfield.
Colorado 7, Iowa State 6, 15:13 left in first half: Bit of a slow start through the early going for both teams, as the Buffaloes have committed four turnovers which have led to four points for the Cyclones. Colorado leading scorer Julian Hammond III had the first five points of the game, including a 3-pointer to open the scoring. Joshua Jefferson, Keshon Gilbert and Brandton Chatfield all with a bucket each for ISU.
Pregame Updates
Colorado is unbeaten at home this season, winning all eight games. Iowa State has played just once officially away from Ames, the win over Iowa. Justin Hammond III will need to have a big game to give the underdog Buffaloes a chance, as he averages 13 points and 3.5 assists.