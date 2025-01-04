Live updates, score: Iowa State meets Baylor in Top 25 showdown
The third-ranked Iowa State men host No. 25 Baylor in a Top 25 Big 12 Conference showdown in Ames from Hilton Coliseum on Saturday afternoon.
Both the Cyclones (11-1, 1-0) and Bears (9-3, 1-0) opened league play with victories. Iowa State downed Colorado on the road while Baylor topped Utah at home.
For the Cyclones, they have reeled off eight straight wins since a loss to second-ranked Auburn at the Maui Invitational in November. The Bears counter having won four in a row, with their last defeat coming to two-time defending national champion Connecticut on the road in early December.
The ESPN BPI gives the Cyclones a 67.5 percent chance to win, as they are 9.5-point favorites. The over/under for the game has been set at 152.5 points.
Check out our live updates and in-game analysis of Iowa State vs. Baylor below:
Live First Half Updates
Iowa State 13, Baylor 5, 15:32 left in first: The shooting has picked up, at least by the Cyclones, who have drained three 3-pointers. Milan Momcilovic has two of them with Keshon Gilbert sinking the other.
Iowa State 3, Baylor 0, 18:42 left in first: These are the two highest-scoring teams in the Big 12, but they have had trouble getting going. The lone bucket came on a 3-pointer by Milan Momcilovic.
Pregame Updates
The Big 12 showdown between Iowa State and Baylor is set to tip at 1:12 p.m. Central time live on CBS. North Carolina and Notre Dame are currently squaring off on the network, home to the NCAA Tournament.
It was a thriller between the Tar Heels and Irish, as North Carolina won after a miss at the buzzer by Notre Dame.