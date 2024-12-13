Iowa State Cyclones

Live updates, score: Iowa State meets in-state rival Iowa in Top 25 showdown

No. 3 Iowa State hits the road, takes on in-state rival Iowa

The Iowa State men hit the road to face Iowa Thursday night in Iowa City.
The Iowa State men put their highest ranking in decades on the line against in-state rival Iowa Thursday night.

This marks the first true road game of the season for the Cyclones (7-1), who took part in the Maui Invitational. 

Tip is set for 6:30 p.m. CT from Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The game air lives on FS1.

Iowa State is a 6.5-point favorite with the ESPN FPI giving them almost a 70 percent chance to win. The Cyclones are averaging almost 88 points per game while allowing under 65. 

The Hawkeyes (7-2) are 2-2 over their last four, beating Northwestern and Upstate South Carolina with losses to Michigan and Utah State around them. 

Check out our live updates and in-game analysis of Iowa State vs. Iowa below:

Pregame Updates

Last year, Iowa State is raced out to a 47-29 lead and never looked back, winning in Ames, 90-65. Overall, though, Iowa has won four of the last six meetings, including three straight from 2018-20.

