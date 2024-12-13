Live updates, score: Iowa State meets in-state rival Iowa in Top 25 showdown
The Iowa State men put their highest ranking in decades on the line against in-state rival Iowa Thursday night.
This marks the first true road game of the season for the Cyclones (7-1), who took part in the Maui Invitational.
Tip is set for 6:30 p.m. CT from Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The game air lives on FS1.
Iowa State is a 6.5-point favorite with the ESPN FPI giving them almost a 70 percent chance to win. The Cyclones are averaging almost 88 points per game while allowing under 65.
The Hawkeyes (7-2) are 2-2 over their last four, beating Northwestern and Upstate South Carolina with losses to Michigan and Utah State around them.
Check out our live updates and in-game analysis of Iowa State vs. Iowa below:
Pregame Updates
Last year, Iowa State is raced out to a 47-29 lead and never looked back, winning in Ames, 90-65. Overall, though, Iowa has won four of the last six meetings, including three straight from 2018-20.