Live updates, score: Iowa State plays Ole Miss in NCAA Tournament
The Iowa State men are in for a fight in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.
The Cyclones, who handled business vs. Lipscomb on Friday, take on Ole Miss of the SEC in Milwaukee from the Fiserv Forum. The game airs live on truTV beginning at 6:45 p.m. CST.
Milan Momcilovic scored 20 points with five rebounds in his return to Wisconsin following a prep career in the state. Curtis Jones had 17 with both Joshua Jefferson and Tamin Lipsey adding 10.
Jefferson showcased all of his skills, adding eight assists, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks to his day with just two turnovers over 33 minutes of play.
Ole Miss knocked off North Carolina in the opening round, 71-64. Sean Pedulla had 20 with six rebounds and five assists while Dre Davis scored 15.
According to the ESPN BPI, the Cyclones have a 71 percent to win, as ESPN Bet has them favored by 5.5 points.
Check out our live updates and in-game analysis of Iowa State vs. Ole Miss in the NCAA Tournament below:
Live Pregame Updates
We are going to find out early if the physical presence of Ole Miss is too much for Iowa State without Keshon Gilbert. Nate Heise and Cade Kelderman had key minutes in the opener, but now they are going up against an SEC team that will test what they can do.