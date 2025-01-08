Live updates, score: Iowa State returns home to take on Utah
The third-ranked Iowa State men are back in action Tuesday night, hosting Utah inside Hilton Coliseum in Ames.
The Cyclones (12-1, 2-0) are coming off a convincing win over Baylor this past weekend, as they have won nine straight. On the year, Iowa State is averaging over 86 points per game while allowing just 65.
Standing in the way of a 10th consecutive victory will be Utah (8-5, 0-2), who is searching for its first conference win of the season. The Utes, who have dropped three straight, are coming off back-to-back double-digit losses to Texas Tech and Baylor.
The ESPN BPI gives the Cyclones a 90 percent chance to win, as they are 18.5-point favorites. The over/under for the game has been set at 153.5 points.
Check out our live updates and in-game analysis of Iowa State vs. Utah below:
(Refresh for the latest updates)
Live First Half Updates
Iowa State 17, Utah 14, 11:37 left in first half: The Cyclones are keeping the Utes at bay so far, but Utah’s been able to hang around thanks to a strong effort on the glass. Gabe Madsen with a 3-pointer to pull them within three here at the under-12 media timeout. Curtis Jones, who was a little off over the weekend, has scored seven.
Iowa State 9, Utah 5, 15:57 left in first half: The Cyclones have used a rally here before the first media timeout to take a slim lead as Joshua Jefferson, Milan Momcilovic and Tamin Lipsey each have a bucket.
Pregame Updates
This should be another opportunity for the Cyclones to add to the win total, as the Utes have yet to really contain anyone of note over the past three games. They allowed 95 to Iowa and 93 to Texas Tech, as they surrender nearly 70 per game.
The game tips at 7 p.m. Central time and airs live on ESPN+.