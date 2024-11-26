Live updates, score: Iowa State takes on Auburn in early-season Top 5 showdown
While still in the infant stages of the 2024-25 NCAA men’s basketball season, fans are getting treated to a Top 5 showdown Monday night at the Maui Invitational between Iowa State and Auburn.
The fifth-ranked Cyclones and fourth-ranked Tigers meet in what could be a potential Final Four preview in the opening round of the invitational. The winner takes on either North Carolina or Dayton, who play after.
Connecticut, the two-time defending national champion, lost earlier in the day to Memphis.
Check out our live updates and in-game analysis of Iowa State vs. Auburn from the Maui Invitational:
(Refresh for the latest updates)
First Half Updates
Iowa State up 10! The Cyclones pushed their advantage to 10 with just under nine to go, leading Auburn 27-17. Jefferson has eight points and Gilbert six, but Gilbert has picked up two quick fouls. Auburn’s leading scorer, Broome, has been held to just four points on 1-for-3 shooting from the floor.
Iowa State leads early! Keshon Gilbert picking up right where he left off with six points in the opening eight minutes to help the Cyclones get out to a 17-13 lead. Both teams have struggled from deep, shooting a combined 2-for-10 from the 3-point line. Joshua Jefferson has five and Dishon Jackson four for ISU while Johni Broome and Chaney Johnson each have four for Auburn.
Pregame Updates
No. 5 Iowa State will start Tamin Lipsey, Keshon Gilbert, Milan Momcilovic, Joshua Jefferson and Dishon Jackson vs. Auburn at the Maui Invitational.