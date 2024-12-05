Live updates, score: Iowa State takes on Marquette in Top-10 matchup
The sixth-ranked Iowa State men have another chance to add a resume-builder on Wednesday night.
The Cyclones (5-1) take on No. 5 Marquette (8-0) as part of the Big 12/Big East Battle from Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.
Last month, Iowa State went toe-to-toe with second-ranked Auburn at the Maui Invitational, coming up just short. Head coach TJ Otzelberger’s team rebounded following the loss, reeling off consecutive wins.
The Golden Eagles own wins over then-No. 6 Purdue, Georgia and Maryland.
Check out our live updates and in-game analysis of Iowa State vs. Marquette as part of the Big 12/Big East Battle:
Pregame Updates
This game is part of the Big 12/Big East Battle, as the two leagues will square off in several matchups.
This marks the sixth year of the Big 12/Big East Battle. Villanova knocked off Cincinnati and Providence gave the Big East an early 2-0 lead with wins on Tuesday. Along with Iowa State-Marquette, Baylor faces Connecticut, Kansas plays Creighton and DePaul battles Texas Tech Wednesday night.
Remaining games include Georgetown at West Virginia, Xavier at TCU, Kansas State and St. John’s, Butler at Houston and Oklahoma State at Seton Hall.
Wednesday is also the birthday of Iowa State hall of famer Hercle "Poison" Ivy, one of the greatest names in Cyclone history.