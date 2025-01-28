Iowa State Cyclones

Live updates, score: No. 3 Iowa State-Arizona tip off late for Big Monday matchup

The Cyclones look to finish off Arizona swing with second win in three days

Dana Becker

Iowa State takes on Arizona Monday night in a key Big 12 Conference matchup.
The third-ranked Iowa State men look to make it 2-for-2 on an Arizona swing when they take on the Wildcats as part of ESPN’s Big Monday event.

Fresh off a win over Arizona State, the Cyclones put their two-game win streak on the line vs. Arizona (13-6, 7-1) who sits tied atop the Big 12 Conference with them. 

Check out our live updates and in-game analysis of Iowa State at Arizona below:

Pregame Updates

Just like Iowa State, Arizona has won two straight since a road loss, as they were topped at Texas Tech. The Wildcats have bounced back with impressive wins over Colorado and Oklahoma State. 

We could be in for a high-scoring affair deep into the night. Arizona averages almost 83 points per game while the Cyclones post 84.6 a night. Both are allowing in the high 60s to the opposition.

Dana Becker
