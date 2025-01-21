Live updates, score: No. 3 Iowa State looks to bounce back at home vs. UCF
Following loss to West Virginia, Iowa State returns to Hilton to face UCF Tuesday night
For the first time in a long time, we are going to see how the Iowa State men rebound from a loss.
The third-ranked Cyclones take on UCF inside Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa Tuesday night, just a few days removed from a road loss to West Virginia.
The ESPN BPI gives the Cyclones a 92.2 percent chance to win.
Check out our live updates and in-game analysis of Iowa State vs. UCF below:
Live Pregame Updates
The Cyclones enter averaging almost 84 points per game while allowing just 65. UCF, meanwhile, averages 79 points and surrenders over 77 a night, meaning this could be a perfect bounce-back situation for Iowa State after struggling to score vs. West Virginia.
