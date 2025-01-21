Iowa State Cyclones

Live updates, score: No. 3 Iowa State looks to bounce back at home vs. UCF

Following loss to West Virginia, Iowa State returns to Hilton to face UCF Tuesday night

Iowa State looks to rebound from a loss at West Virginia this past weekend when they host UCF Tuesday night.
For the first time in a long time, we are going to see how the Iowa State men rebound from a loss.

The third-ranked Cyclones take on UCF inside Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa Tuesday night, just a few days removed from a road loss to West Virginia. 

The ESPN BPI gives the Cyclones a 92.2 percent chance to win.

Check out our live updates and in-game analysis of Iowa State vs. UCF below:

Live Pregame Updates

The Cyclones enter averaging almost 84 points per game while allowing just 65. UCF, meanwhile, averages 79 points and surrenders over 77 a night, meaning this could be a perfect bounce-back situation for Iowa State after struggling to score vs. West Virginia.

