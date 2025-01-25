Final stats, analysis: No. 3 Iowa State answers with strong second half, tops Arizona State
Back on the road again this weekend, third-ranked Iowa State takes on Arizona State in Big 12 Conference action.
The Cyclones continue to put up points in bunches, coming off a season-high 108 in a win over UCF. The Sun Devils are coached by former Duke All-American and NCAA champion Bobby Hurley.
Check out our live updates and in-game analysis of Iowa State at Arizona State below:
Final Stats, Analysis
On the road against a formidable opponent, Iowa State showed why many believe they will make a deep run come March. The Cyclones closed the game on a 20-5 run, highlighted by Curtis Jones. Jones scored a career-high 33 points, sinking five 3-pointers.
Joshua Jefferson had another double-double, scoring 13 points with 10 rebounds, while Keshon Gilbert added 12 points. Jones also had seven rebounds.
Adam Miller was the lone Arizona State player to reach double figures, scoring 13. Alston Mason had eight points, six rebounds and five assists as three others each scored nine.
Live Second Half Updates
Final score: Iowa State 76, Arizona State 61
Iowa State will survive! It appears that, barring a collapse, the Cyclones will get out of Tempe with win No. 17 on the year. Once a 56-56 game, Iowa State has outscored Arizona State since, 17-5.
CuJo extends it to 10: Jones continues to be incredible on the offensive end, getting to the basket or free throw line whenever he wants. He is up to a game-high 28 as Iowa State holds a 68-58 lead late in the second half.
Iowa State 66, Arizona State 58, 3:45 left: Just like that, the Cyclones have control of this one, as Gilbert scores four straight to give them an eight-point cushion. It was a fast and sudden flurry by Iowa State, showing poise and moxy on the road.
Demarion Dunk! Out of the timeout, TJ Otzelberger designs a perfect play leading to a dunk from Demarion Watson off a Joshua Jefferson assist. Keshon Gilbert follows with a 3-pointer and steal, as the Cyclones lead 62-58 with just over four to play.
Arizona State 58, Iowa State 57, 5:23 left: Two BJ Freeman free throws have given the Sun Devils the lead once again as we head into a break. Foul trouble could become an issue in this one, as the Cyclones have one with four and four others with three fouls each. Arizona State has one with four and four with three as well.
In a battle: The Sun Devils will not go away, as expected by a Bobby Hurley-coached team. Curtis Jones continues to carry the Iowa State offense, scoring 26 points with four 3-pointers. Adam Miller leads Arizona State with 10.
Foul happy: The players appear to be getting tired from the back-and-forth action, as fouls are piling up between both teams. Arizona State holds a slim 52-51 advantage as we go under 10 minutes left.
Jefferson to rescue again! The incredible play of Joshua Jefferson continues to be key for the Cyclones, as he pulls them back even here with a bucket.
Arizona State 44, Iowa State 39: A dunk by Shawn Phillips Jr. sends the Sun Devils to a two-possession advantage here out of the break.
Live First Half Updates
Halftime score: Arizona State 40, Iowa State 33
Back-and-forth battle: The teams have found a rhythm on the offensive end, exchanging buckets and the lead, with Iowa State pulling ahead 30-29 with 3:03 before half.
Iowa State 20, Arizona State 17, 7:29 left: Curtis Jones has gotten going, as his bucket with just under eight to go put the Cyclones up five. Arizona State answers heading into the media timeout.
Tamin Lipsey delivers! Needing an offensive spark, Iowa State gets it from Tamin Lipsey, as the Ames native sinks a triple and gives the Cyclones a 10-9 lead with 12:06 left.
Arizona State 5, Iowa State 3, 16:08 left in first: Finally, the Cyclones are on the scoreboard, as Joshua-Jefferson sinks a 3-pointer to stop the bleeding. While the Sun Devils failed to take advantage of the drought, they do hold an early advantage.