Live updates, score: No. 8 Iowa State looks to finish sweep of Colorado
Red-hot Cyclones host Colorado inside Hilton Coliseum
Since Milan Momcilovic returned to the lineup, the eighth-ranked Iowa State men have looked like the team we saw before his injury.
The Cyclones seek a fourth consecutive win when they host Colorado Tuesday night live on ESPN+. Iowa State earned a win earlier this year over the Buffaloes in Boulder.
The ESPN BPI gives the Cyclones a 94 percent chance to win.
Check out our live updates and in-game analysis of Iowa State vs. Colorado below:
Colorado got back on track with a 13-point win over UCF last time out, having lost to the likes of Kansas, Houston and Utah before that. That was their first win in Big 12 Conference play this year.
Iowa State has handled TCU, UCF and Cincinnati since three straight losses.
