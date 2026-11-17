The Iowa State Cyclones picked up their third consecutive victory, defeating the Niagara Purple Eagles 66-45 at Hilton Coliseum.

It wasn’t their best overall performance, but the Cyclones were able to come away with a win to improve to 3-1 for the season ahead of their trip to Las Vegas for the Players Era Festival next week.

While a win over Niagara isn’t something many people will remember, this is a night that point guard Tamin Lipsey is never going to forget. Currently eligible for a fifth season, he broke multiple Iowa State men’s basketball program records in the game.

That was the 141st game that Lipsey has suited up for the Cyclones in, which is the most games played in program history. He broke a tie that was held with Monte Morris, who played in 140 games. Should Lipsey remain eligible for the duration of the 2026-27 campaign, this could be a record that is never broken.

Tamin Lipsey sets record for games played and won at Iowa State

Given the current landscape of college basketball, with players transferring for major paydays every year, it is rare for a player to remain with one program for the entirety of their career, let alone that career spanning five full seasons as Lipsey’s possibly could.

Owning that record speaks to the toughness that the star point guard possesses, because he has battled numerous injuries and ailments throughout his career, but has rarely missed any games as a result.

Along with the games played record, Lipsey is now the winningest player in Iowa State men’s basketball history as well. The victory over the Purple Eagles was the 101st in his storied career, which is the most in school history.

This has been the most successful era of Cyclones basketball. Head coach T.J. Otzelberger is hoping to build off this positive momentum and keep things moving in the right direction, but this is another record that will assuredly be tough for any player to take down.

Already the program’s all-time leader in steals with 324 and counting, the Iowa State record book is going to have his name at the top of several other categories as long as he remains eligible to play out his fifth season.

Lipsey certainly has a chance to chase down Morris’s record of 768 career assists if he can stay healthy, already having 614.

Of course, personal accolades are not why Lipsey returned to Ames. He wants to experience team success and win championships. There is plenty of work to do in that regard, but when Killyan Toure returns to the lineup, the Cyclones could certainly have the upside to contend in the Big 12 and advance beyond the Sweet 16 in the 2027 NCAA Tournament.